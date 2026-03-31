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Noah Clowney
Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets • #21 PF

Noah Clowney And Nets Square Off Against Hornets On March 31

Noah Clowney and the Brooklyn Nets play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 31. Clowney's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Clowney put up 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 116-99 win over the Kings on March 29. Clowney is tops on his squad in points per game (12.4), and averages 4.2 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Hornets are conceding 111.7 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Clowney

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