Noah Clowney And Nets Square Off Against Hornets On March 31

Clowney put up 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 116-99 win over the Kings on March 29. Clowney is tops on his squad in points per game (12.4), and averages 4.2 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Hornets are conceding 111.7 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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