Nique Clifford And Kings Square Off Against Warriors On April 7

In his last action, a 138-109 loss to the Clippers on April 5, Clifford had 18 points and five assists. Clifford is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

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