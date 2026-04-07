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Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings

Nique Clifford

Sacramento Kings • #5 SG

Nique Clifford And Kings Square Off Against Warriors On April 7

Nique Clifford and the Sacramento Kings play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, April 7. Clifford's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 138-109 loss to the Clippers on April 5, Clifford had 18 points and five assists. Clifford is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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