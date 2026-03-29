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Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings

Nique Clifford

Sacramento Kings • #5 SG

Nique Clifford And Kings Play Nets On March 29

Nique Clifford and the Sacramento Kings play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, March 29. Clifford's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 28, Clifford put up three points and five assists in a 123-113 loss to the Hawks. Clifford is averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.7 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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