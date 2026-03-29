Nique Clifford And Kings Play Nets On March 29

Last time out on March 28, Clifford put up three points and five assists in a 123-113 loss to the Hawks. Clifford is averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.7 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

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