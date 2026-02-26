Nique Clifford And Kings Square Off Against Mavericks On Feb. 26

In his most recent game, a 128-97 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 25, Clifford had 15 points and four steals. Clifford is averaging 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.6 points per contest.

