Nique Clifford And Kings Face Clippers On April 5

In his last game on April 3, Clifford recorded 23 points and six assists in a 117-113 win over the Pelicans. Clifford is averaging 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are giving up 112.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

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