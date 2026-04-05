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Nique Clifford
Sacramento Kings

Nique Clifford

Sacramento Kings • #5 SG

Nique Clifford And Kings Face Clippers On April 5

Nique Clifford and the Sacramento Kings play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, April 5. Clifford's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Clifford recorded 23 points and six assists in a 117-113 win over the Pelicans. Clifford is averaging 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are giving up 112.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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