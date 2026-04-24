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Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics

Nikola Vucevic

Boston Celtics • #4 FC

Nikola Vucevic And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 3

Nikola Vucevic and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Vucevic's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 111-97 loss to the 76ers on April 21, Vucevic put up nine points. Vucevic averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Vucevic

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