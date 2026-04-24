Nikola Vucevic And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 3

In his last game, a 111-97 loss to the 76ers on April 21, Vucevic put up nine points. Vucevic averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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