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Nikola Vucevic
Boston Celtics

Nikola Vucevic

Boston Celtics • #4 FC

Nikola Vucevic And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 2

Nikola Vucevic and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Vucevic's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 123-91 win over the 76ers on April 19, Vucevic had three points and six rebounds. Vucevic averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Vucevic

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