Nikola Vucevic And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 2

In his last appearance, a 123-91 win over the 76ers on April 19, Vucevic had three points and six rebounds. Vucevic averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.1 points per contest.

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