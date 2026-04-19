Nikola Vucevic And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 1

In his most recent game, a 144-118 win over the Pelicans on April 10, Vucevic had 14 points and five assists. Vucevic averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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