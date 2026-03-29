Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Warriors On March 29
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 29. Jokic's points prop was 26.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Jokic totaled 33 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in his last appearance, a 135-129 win over the Jazz on March 27. Jokic is tops on his team in points (27.9 per game), boards (12.8) and assists (10.8). Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.
The Warriors are allowing 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.