Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Warriors On March 29

Jokic totaled 33 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in his last appearance, a 135-129 win over the Jazz on March 27. Jokic is tops on his team in points (27.9 per game), boards (12.8) and assists (10.8). Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Warriors are allowing 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

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