Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Take On Trail Blazers On April 6

In his most recent game, a 136-134 win over the Spurs on April 4, Jokic put up 40 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks. Jokic paces his squad in points (27.9 per game), boards (12.9) and assists (10.9). At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Trail Blazers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.9 points per game.

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