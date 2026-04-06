Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Take On Trail Blazers On April 6
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, April 6. Jokic's points prop was 27.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 136-134 win over the Spurs on April 4, Jokic put up 40 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks. Jokic paces his squad in points (27.9 per game), boards (12.9) and assists (10.9). At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.
The Trail Blazers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.9 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.