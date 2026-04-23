Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 3

In his most recent appearance, a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves on April 20, Jokic totaled 24 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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