Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 2
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Jokic's points prop was 28.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
In his last action, a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves on April 18, Jokic totaled 25 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.