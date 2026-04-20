Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 2

In his last action, a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves on April 18, Jokic totaled 25 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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