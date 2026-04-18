Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 1

Last time out on April 12, Jokic posted 23 points and eight rebounds in a 128-118 win over the Spurs. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

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