Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 1
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Jokic's points prop was 28.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Last time out on April 12, Jokic posted 23 points and eight rebounds in a 128-118 win over the Spurs. Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are giving up 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.