Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets • #15 C

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Play Thunder On March 9

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 9. Jokic's points prop was 27.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Jokic tallied 38 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last action, a 142-103 loss to the Knicks on March 6. Jokic is tops on his team in points (28.8 per game), boards (12.5) and assists (10.3). Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jokic

