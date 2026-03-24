Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Take On Suns On March 24

Last time out on March 22, Jokic put up 22 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals in a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers. Jokic is tops on his team in points (28.0 per game), boards (12.6) and assists (10.6). At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Suns are allowing 111 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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