FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets • #15 C

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Take On Suns On March 24

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 24. Jokic's points prop was 27.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 22, Jokic put up 22 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals in a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers. Jokic is tops on his team in points (28.0 per game), boards (12.6) and assists (10.6). At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Suns are allowing 111 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jokic

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News