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Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets • #15 C

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Spurs On April 4

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, April 4. Jokic's points prop was 26.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Jokic had 15 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists in his most recent appearance, a 130-117 win over the Jazz on April 1. Jokic paces his squad in points (27.7 per game), boards (13.0) and assists (10.8). At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.1 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jokic

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