Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Spurs On April 4

Jokic had 15 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists in his most recent appearance, a 130-117 win over the Jazz on April 1. Jokic paces his squad in points (27.7 per game), boards (13.0) and assists (10.8). At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.1 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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