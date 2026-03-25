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Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets • #15 C

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Mavericks On March 25

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, March 25. Jokic's points prop was 28.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jokic totaled 23 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists in his last appearance, a 125-123 win over the Suns on March 24. Jokic leads his team in points (27.9 per game), boards (12.7) and assists (10.7). At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jokic

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