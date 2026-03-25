Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Mavericks On March 25

Jokic totaled 23 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists in his last appearance, a 125-123 win over the Suns on March 24. Jokic leads his team in points (27.9 per game), boards (12.7) and assists (10.7). At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.