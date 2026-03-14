Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Play Lakers On March 14

In his last action, a 136-131 win over the Spurs on March 12, Jokic totaled 31 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks. Jokic is tops on his squad in points (28.7 per game), boards (12.7) and assists (10.4). Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Lakers are allowing 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

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