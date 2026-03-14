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Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets • #15 C

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Play Lakers On March 14

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, March 14. Jokic's points prop was 28.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 136-131 win over the Spurs on March 12, Jokic totaled 31 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks. Jokic is tops on his squad in points (28.7 per game), boards (12.7) and assists (10.4). Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Lakers are allowing 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jokic

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