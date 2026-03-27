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Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets • #15 C

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Play Jazz On March 27

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 27. Jokic's points prop was 25.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 142-135 win over the Mavericks on March 25, Jokic put up 23 points, 21 rebounds and 19 assists. Jokic paces his team in points (27.8 per game), boards (12.8) and assists (10.8). Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.2 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jokic

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