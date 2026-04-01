Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Jazz On April 1

In his last appearance, a 116-93 win over the Warriors on March 29, Jokic put up 25 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Jokic leads his team in points (27.9 per game), boards (12.9) and assists (10.8). At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Jazz are allowing 125.4 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.

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