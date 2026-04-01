Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Face Jazz On April 1
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 1. Jokic's points prop was 24.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 116-93 win over the Warriors on March 29, Jokic put up 25 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Jokic leads his team in points (27.9 per game), boards (12.9) and assists (10.8). At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.
The Jazz are allowing 125.4 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.