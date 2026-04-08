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Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets • #15 C

Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Take On Grizzlies On April 8

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 8. Jokic's points prop was 24.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 6, Jokic recorded 35 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, five steals and two blocks in a 137-132 win over the Trail Blazers. Jokic leads his team in points (28.0 per game), boards (12.9) and assists (10.9). At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies rank 25th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nikola Jokic

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