Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Face Knicks In Game 3

Last time out on April 20, Alexander-Walker recorded nine points, six assists and three blocks in a 107-106 win over the Knicks. Alexander-Walker averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.

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