Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Face Knicks In Game 3
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 20, Alexander-Walker recorded nine points, six assists and three blocks in a 107-106 win over the Knicks. Alexander-Walker averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.