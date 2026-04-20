Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Face Knicks In Game 2

In his last game on April 18, Alexander-Walker posted 17 points and four assists in a 113-102 loss to the Knicks. Alexander-Walker averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per game.

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