Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Face Knicks In Game 2
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 18, Alexander-Walker posted 17 points and four assists in a 113-102 loss to the Knicks. Alexander-Walker averaged 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.