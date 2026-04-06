Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Play Knicks On April 6

In his last appearance, a 141-107 win over the Nets on April 3, Alexander-Walker had 21 points and three blocks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110.4 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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