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Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks • #7 SG

Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Play Knicks On April 6

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks on Monday, April 6. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 19.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 141-107 win over the Nets on April 3, Alexander-Walker had 21 points and three blocks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110.4 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

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