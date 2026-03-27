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Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks • #7 SG

Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Square Off Against Celtics On March 27

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Boston Celtics on Friday, March 27. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 130-129 win over the Pistons on March 25, Alexander-Walker totaled 21 points. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

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