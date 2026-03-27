Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Square Off Against Celtics On March 27

In his most recent appearance, a 130-129 win over the Pistons on March 25, Alexander-Walker totaled 21 points. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.