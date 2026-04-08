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Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Atlanta Hawks • #7 SG

Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Face Cavaliers On April 8

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, April 8. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 108-105 loss to the Knicks on April 6, Alexander-Walker put up 36 points. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nickeil Alexander-Walker

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