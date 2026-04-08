Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Face Cavaliers On April 8

In his last action, a 108-105 loss to the Knicks on April 6, Alexander-Walker put up 36 points. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.3 points per contest.

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