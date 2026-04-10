Nickeil Alexander-Walker And Hawks Square Off Against Cavaliers On April 10
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Atlanta Hawks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, April 10. Alexander-Walker's points prop was 21.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers on April 8, Alexander-Walker had 25 points and two steals. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Cavaliers are surrendering 115.3 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.