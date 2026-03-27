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Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls

Nick Richards

Chicago Bulls • #13 C

Nick Richards And Bulls Play Thunder On March 27

Nick Richards and the Chicago Bulls play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, March 27. Richards' points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Richards had two points in his most recent appearance, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25. Richards is averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.6 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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