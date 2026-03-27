Nick Richards And Bulls Play Thunder On March 27

Richards had two points in his most recent appearance, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25. Richards is averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.6 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

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