Nick Richards And Bulls Face Knicks On April 3

In his last action, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25, Richards had two points. Richards is averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 110.6 points per game.

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