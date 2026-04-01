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Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Square Off Against Heat On April 1

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat on Wednesday, April 1. Queta's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Queta totaled 17 points and eight rebounds in his most recent game, a 114-99 win over the Hornets on March 29. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 117.8 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Neemias Queta

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