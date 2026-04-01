Neemias Queta And Celtics Square Off Against Heat On April 1

Queta totaled 17 points and eight rebounds in his most recent game, a 114-99 win over the Hornets on March 29. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 117.8 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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