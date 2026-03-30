Neemias Queta And Celtics Face Hawks On March 30

Queta tallied 17 points and eight rebounds in his most recent game, a 114-99 win over the Hornets on March 29. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.4 points per game.

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