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Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Face Hawks On March 27

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, March 27. Queta's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Queta put up 13 points and two blocks in a 119-109 win over the Thunder. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are allowing 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Neemias Queta

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