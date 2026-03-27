Neemias Queta And Celtics Face Hawks On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Queta put up 13 points and two blocks in a 119-109 win over the Thunder. Queta is averaging 9.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are allowing 116.6 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

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