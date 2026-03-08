FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Neemias Queta And Celtics Play Cavaliers On March 8

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 8. Queta's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 6, Queta posted 16 points and 15 rebounds in a 120-100 win over the Mavericks. Queta is averaging 10.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Neemias Queta

