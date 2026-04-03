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Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics

Neemias Queta

Boston Celtics • #88 C

Neemias Queta And Celtics Take On Bucks On April 3

Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, April 3. Queta's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 1, Queta posted 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in a 147-129 win over the Heat. Queta is averaging 10.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Neemias Queta

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