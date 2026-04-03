Neemias Queta And Celtics Take On Bucks On April 3

In his last game on April 1, Queta posted 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in a 147-129 win over the Heat. Queta is averaging 10.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.7 points per game.

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