Neemias Queta And Celtics Take On 76ers In Game 2

Queta put up 13 points in his most recent action, a 123-91 win over the 76ers on April 19. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

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