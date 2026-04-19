Neemias Queta And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 1

In his last game on April 10, Queta recorded seven points and 10 rebounds in a 144-118 win over the Pelicans. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

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