Neemias Queta And Celtics Face 76ers In Game 1
Neemias Queta and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Queta's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
In his last game on April 10, Queta recorded seven points and 10 rebounds in a 144-118 win over the Pelicans. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.