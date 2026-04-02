Naz Reid And Timberwolves Play Pistons On April 2

In his most recent action, a 124-94 win over the Mavericks on March 30, Reid had 12 points. Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per game.

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