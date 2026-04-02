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Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Play Pistons On April 2

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, April 2. Reid's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 124-94 win over the Mavericks on March 30, Reid had 12 points. Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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