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Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Face Pacers On April 7

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, April 7. Reid's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 122-108 loss to the Hornets on April 5, Reid totaled six points and seven rebounds. Reid is averaging 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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