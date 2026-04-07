Naz Reid And Timberwolves Face Pacers On April 7

In his most recent game, a 122-108 loss to the Hornets on April 5, Reid totaled six points and seven rebounds. Reid is averaging 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.7 points per contest.

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