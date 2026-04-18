Naz Reid And Timberwolves Square Off Against Nuggets In Game 1

Last time out on April 8, Reid posted 15 points, three steals and two blocks in a 132-120 loss to the Magic. Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.9 points per contest.

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