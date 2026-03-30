Naz Reid And Timberwolves Square Off Against Mavericks On March 30

Reid put up eight points and two steals in his last action, a 109-87 loss to the Pistons on March 28. Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Mavericks are surrendering 118.9 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.