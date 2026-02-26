FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves • #11 C

Naz Reid And Timberwolves Play Clippers On Feb. 26

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Reid's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 124-121 win over the Trail Blazers on Feb. 24, Reid had eight points and two steals. Reid is averaging 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are conceding 112.6 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Naz Reid

