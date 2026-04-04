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Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks

Naji Marshall

Dallas Mavericks • #13 SF

Naji Marshall And Mavericks Square Off Against Magic On April 3

Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the Orlando Magic on Friday, April 3. Marshall's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Marshall recorded 19 points and five steals in a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers. Marshall is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Naji Marshall

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