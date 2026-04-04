Naji Marshall And Mavericks Square Off Against Magic On April 3

In his last game on March 27, Marshall recorded 19 points and five steals in a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers. Marshall is averaging 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.3 points per contest.

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