Naji Marshall And Mavericks Face Hawks On March 10

Marshall put up eight points in his last appearance, a 122-92 loss to the Raptors on March 8. Marshall is averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.3 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.