FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks

Naji Marshall

Dallas Mavericks • #13 SF

Naji Marshall And Mavericks Face Hawks On March 10

Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, March 10. Marshall's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Marshall put up eight points in his last appearance, a 122-92 loss to the Raptors on March 8. Marshall is averaging 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.3 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Naji Marshall

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Dallas MavericksRecent Dallas Mavericks Player News

View All Dallas Mavericks Player News