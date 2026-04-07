Naji Marshall And Mavericks Face Clippers On April 7

In his most recent action, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5, Marshall totaled 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Marshall is averaging 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 112.6 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

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