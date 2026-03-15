Naji Marshall And Mavericks Play Cavaliers On March 15
Naji Marshall and the Dallas Mavericks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 15. Marshall's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Marshall tallied 17 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 138-105 loss to the Cavaliers on March 13. Marshall is averaging 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Cavaliers are conceding 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 13th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.