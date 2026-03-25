Myles Turner And Bucks Face Trail Blazers On March 25

Last time out on March 23, Turner recorded seven points in a 129-96 loss to the Clippers. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 21st in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.0 points per game.

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