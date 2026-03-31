Myles Turner And Bucks Face Mavericks On March 31

In his last action, a 127-95 loss to the Spurs on March 28, Turner put up 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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