Myles Turner And Bucks Face Mavericks On March 31
Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 31. Turner's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 127-95 loss to the Spurs on March 28, Turner put up 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Turner is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 119 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.