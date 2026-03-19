Myles Turner And Bucks Take On Jazz On March 19

In his last game, a 134-123 win over the Pacers on March 15, Turner totaled 13 points. Turner is averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 125.2 points per game.

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