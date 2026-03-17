Myles Turner And Bucks Face Cavaliers On March 17

Turner put up 13 points in his most recent game, a 134-123 win over the Pacers on March 15. Turner is averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per game.

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