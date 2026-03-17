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Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks • #3 FC

Myles Turner And Bucks Face Cavaliers On March 17

Myles Turner and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, March 17. Turner's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner put up 13 points in his most recent game, a 134-123 win over the Pacers on March 15. Turner is averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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