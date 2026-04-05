Moussa Diabate And Hornets Take On Timberwolves On April 5

In his last game, a 127-107 win over the Suns on April 2, Diabate totaled four points and 10 rebounds. Diabate is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.0 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.1 points per contest.

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