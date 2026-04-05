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Moussa Diabate
Charlotte Hornets

Moussa Diabate

Charlotte Hornets • #14 PF

Moussa Diabate And Hornets Take On Timberwolves On April 5

Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, April 5. Diabate's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 127-107 win over the Suns on April 2, Diabate totaled four points and 10 rebounds. Diabate is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 8.0 points and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moussa Diabate

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